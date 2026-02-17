2,652 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,675,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

