1,537 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 84.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McDonald’s
In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,439 shares of company stock worth $9,772,464 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4%
McDonald’s stock opened at $327.58 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $233.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.53.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
