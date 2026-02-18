Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 92,965 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.