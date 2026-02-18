Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,932 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.46. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.