NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s 2nd Largest Position

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

