NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s 2nd Largest Position

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a multiyear deal to supply Meta with millions of current and next‑gen AI chips (including standalone CPUs, Rubin GPUs and rack systems) — this locks significant, multi‑year data‑center demand and revenue visibility. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish ahead of Q4 earnings — several firms (including Citi commentary) expect continued strength from upcoming Rubin GPU ramps and a multi‑quarter growth runway, supporting higher price targets and positive flows. Banking giant updates Nvidia stock price target
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and previews frame February earnings as a key catalyst — expectations of another beat and guidance upside are keeping investor interest elevated ahead of results. Nvidia: Closing Out FY26 With A Robust Growth Opportunity (Earnings Preview)
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed — many firms still hold large positions and some accumulation is reported, but turnover and divergent hedge‑fund moves mean short‑term volatility could persist.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/chip‑stock weakness and analyst debate about valuation vs. growth keep trading choppy even as fundamentals look strong; NVDA may need earnings + GTC conference news to sustain a fresh leg higher.
- Negative Sentiment: SoftBank disclosed it dissolved its Nvidia stake in Q4 — a sizable passive sale by a well‑known investor can pressure sentiment and supply dynamics in the near term. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia, according to SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge‑fund trimming and investor worry: David Tepper’s Appaloosa reduced its NVDA holding while increasing exposure to other chip names, and pieces of the market are fretting about big‑tech capex sustainability — these headlines can amplify selling ahead of earnings. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
