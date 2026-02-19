12,103 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 626,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1,993.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 288,496 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 242,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Ducommun Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:DCO opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $127.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.05.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

