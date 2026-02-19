Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 79,658 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Moderna by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 137.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.47.

Moderna Stock Up 6.1%

MRNA stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.29. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Moderna News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA accepted Moderna’s revised application and will initiate review of mRNA-1010 with an Aug. 5, 2026 PDUFA date; Moderna proposed an age‑based approval pathway (full approval for adults 50–64, accelerated approval for 65+) which could speed rollout for the 2026–27 flu season. Read More.

FDA accepted Moderna’s revised application and will initiate review of mRNA-1010 with an Aug. 5, 2026 PDUFA date; Moderna proposed an age‑based approval pathway (full approval for adults 50–64, accelerated approval for 65+) which could speed rollout for the 2026–27 flu season. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets report a share pop after the review decision, reflecting investor optimism about near‑term commercial upside if approved. Read More.

Market reaction: multiple outlets report a share pop after the review decision, reflecting investor optimism about near‑term commercial upside if approved. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline momentum: a mid‑stage trial of a combo flu/COVID mRNA vaccine showed robust immune responses and no safety signals — supportive for Moderna’s broader respiratory vaccine strategy. Read More.

Clinical pipeline momentum: a mid‑stage trial of a combo flu/COVID mRNA vaccine showed robust immune responses and no safety signals — supportive for Moderna’s broader respiratory vaccine strategy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: European expansion: the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Moderna’s COVID vaccine mNEXSPIKE, strengthening its respiratory portfolio in Europe. Read More.

European expansion: the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Moderna’s COVID vaccine mNEXSPIKE, strengthening its respiratory portfolio in Europe. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest positive to guidance but still implies limited near‑term upside per that shop. Read More.

Analyst view: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest positive to guidance but still implies limited near‑term upside per that shop. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty remains: the FDA’s earlier refusal and the public debate around it show there is still execution risk and potential delays until the Aug. decision. Read More.

Regulatory uncertainty remains: the FDA’s earlier refusal and the public debate around it show there is still execution risk and potential delays until the Aug. decision. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a court recently rejected two Moderna defenses in its patent dispute with Arbutus, keeping intellectual‑property exposure and potential liabilities on the table. Read More.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

