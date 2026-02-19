IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $515,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 15,755.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 774,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IQVIA by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 581,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

