Millington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

