Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Labcorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.75.

Labcorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — JPMorgan bumped its price target to $330 and kept an “overweight” call, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Analysts raised targets and ratings — JPMorgan bumped its price target to $330 and kept an “overweight” call, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $326 and maintains an “outperform” rating, supporting the bullish analyst tone. The Fly

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $326 and maintains an “outperform” rating, supporting the bullish analyst tone. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Labcorp reported adjusted EPS of $4.07 versus the ~$3.95 consensus, reflecting ~18% EPS growth year‑over‑year and supporting margin/earnings momentum. Earnings Report

Q4 EPS beat — Labcorp reported adjusted EPS of $4.07 versus the ~$3.95 consensus, reflecting ~18% EPS growth year‑over‑year and supporting margin/earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance is constructive — Labcorp provided adjusted EPS guidance of $17.55–$18.25 and revenue guidance of $14.61B–$14.79B, with management citing strong demand for diagnostics and investments in specialty testing and lab capacity. Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance is constructive — Labcorp provided adjusted EPS guidance of $17.55–$18.25 and revenue guidance of $14.61B–$14.79B, with management citing strong demand for diagnostics and investments in specialty testing and lab capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus and thematic coverage — Coverage summaries label Labcorp a “moderate buy” and highlight value/style scores (Zacks), which supports steady institutional interest but is not a near‑term catalyst. Consensus Coverage Zacks

Brokerage consensus and thematic coverage — Coverage summaries label Labcorp a “moderate buy” and highlight value/style scores (Zacks), which supports steady institutional interest but is not a near‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and deep dives available — Transcripts and analyst deep dives provide more color on volume trends, specialty testing growth and hospital partnerships for investors doing diligence. Deep Dive Transcript

Earnings call and deep dives available — Transcripts and analyst deep dives provide more color on volume trends, specialty testing growth and hospital partnerships for investors doing diligence. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — Q4 revenue came in at $3.52B vs. ~ $3.56B expected, prompting some investor caution and a short‑term pullback in premarket trading. Seeking Alpha

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total value of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $279.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.99. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.