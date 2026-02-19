Aberdeen Group plc Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,092 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.65% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after acquiring an additional 434,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 385,615 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 355,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4,802.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,179,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,956. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 79,590 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,411,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,289.94. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,033 shares of company stock valued at $21,360,010 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

ADPT opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

