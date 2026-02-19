Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,918 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,357.96. This trade represents a 75.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. HSBC lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.