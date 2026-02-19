JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 79,498 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 20.78% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $403,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 792.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 225,181 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 455.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 116,203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 730.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 81,806 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,415,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $148.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

