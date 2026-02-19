HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 305,414 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3,844.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,414 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aptiv worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 175.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.88 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.