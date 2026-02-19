Aberdeen Group plc Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 52,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 175,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 494,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

