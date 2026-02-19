Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 30.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trimble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,029.36. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,277.80. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,543. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

