Aberdeen Group plc Has $18.83 Million Stock Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,086 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.59% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,243.25. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $2,719,986.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,150. The trade was a 83.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 298,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,050 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. Research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

