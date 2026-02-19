JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,188,818 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPIFree Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $469,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

