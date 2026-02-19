Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.66 Billion Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,316,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.64% of Kraft Heinz worth $2,664,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.