Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,338,000 after acquiring an additional 204,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $153.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,828.81. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

