Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 787,809 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $137,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $333.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

