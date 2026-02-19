Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore raised their price objective on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.0%

TER opened at $314.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $175.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $327.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

