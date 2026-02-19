Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Cintas worth $434,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Cintas by 90.0% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $196.41 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

