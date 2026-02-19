Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,685 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,355,611.96. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.
- On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.
- On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance
Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.37.
Key Stories Impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
- Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway still holds a large position (roughly 10.6M shares after the recent trades), signalling it has not exited the investment — that continued ownership can be read as long‑term conviction. InsiderTrades alert
- Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest is minimal, reducing the risk of short‑squeeze volatility or heavy short‑selling pressure in the near term. MarketBeat LLYVA page
- Neutral Sentiment: The transactions were executed as multiple open‑market sales across several days (Jan. 6–16) rather than a single block trade, a pattern consistent with portfolio rebalancing or liquidity management rather than an abrupt change in strategy. SEC filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, so intraday moves may reflect lighter flows and not broad market conviction.
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire sold roughly 330,518 LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (multiple tranches totaling several hundred thousand shares), which increases supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the trades were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is weak (Weiss Ratings reissued a sell) and the technical setup (50‑day below 200‑day) is bearish, which could limit near‑term upside until sentiment or trend improves. Weiss Ratings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.
The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
