Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,685 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,355,611.96. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway still holds a large position (roughly 10.6M shares after the recent trades), signalling it has not exited the investment — that continued ownership can be read as long‑term conviction. InsiderTrades alert

Berkshire Hathaway still holds a large position (roughly 10.6M shares after the recent trades), signalling it has not exited the investment — that continued ownership can be read as long‑term conviction. Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest is minimal, reducing the risk of short‑squeeze volatility or heavy short‑selling pressure in the near term. MarketBeat LLYVA page

Reported short interest is minimal, reducing the risk of short‑squeeze volatility or heavy short‑selling pressure in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: The transactions were executed as multiple open‑market sales across several days (Jan. 6–16) rather than a single block trade, a pattern consistent with portfolio rebalancing or liquidity management rather than an abrupt change in strategy. SEC filing

The transactions were executed as multiple open‑market sales across several days (Jan. 6–16) rather than a single block trade, a pattern consistent with portfolio rebalancing or liquidity management rather than an abrupt change in strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, so intraday moves may reflect lighter flows and not broad market conviction.

Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, so intraday moves may reflect lighter flows and not broad market conviction. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire sold roughly 330,518 LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (multiple tranches totaling several hundred thousand shares), which increases supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the trades were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC filing

Berkshire sold roughly 330,518 LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (multiple tranches totaling several hundred thousand shares), which increases supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the trades were disclosed in SEC filings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is weak (Weiss Ratings reissued a sell) and the technical setup (50‑day below 200‑day) is bearish, which could limit near‑term upside until sentiment or trend improves. Weiss Ratings

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

