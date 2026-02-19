Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,892 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeremy Barnum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47.
Alerian MLP ETN Trading Up 0.9%
NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Alerian MLP ETN has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $34.61.
Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.
About Alerian MLP ETN
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP ETN
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.