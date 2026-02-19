Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,685 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,355,611.96. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Positive Sentiment: Technicals and momentum look constructive — LLYVK sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its 52‑week high, which can attract momentum buyers. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals and momentum look constructive — LLYVK sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its 52‑week high, which can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high and a number of funds (AQR, Adage, London Co. of Virginia, State of Wisconsin) adjusted positions recently — that shows active interest but not a clear directional signal. Short interest is negligible, so moves are unlikely to be amplified by short covering. MarketBeat Institutional / Short Interest

Institutional ownership is high and a number of funds (AQR, Adage, London Co. of Virginia, State of Wisconsin) adjusted positions recently — that shows active interest but not a clear directional signal. Short interest is negligible, so moves are unlikely to be amplified by short covering. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales across Jan. 6–16 totaling about 330,500 shares (~$25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming can be read negatively by the market and may apply downward pressure if sales continue. InsiderTrades – Berkshire Sales SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales across Jan. 6–16 totaling about 330,500 shares (~$25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming can be read negatively by the market and may apply downward pressure if sales continue. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is weak — Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” and the MarketBeat consensus is “Reduce,” which may limit upside until fundamental catalysts appear. Weiss Ratings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

