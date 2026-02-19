Kelly Huller Sells 10,000 Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Huller sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $876,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Zacks Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

