Timothy Kilpin Sells 7,773 Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,384. This trade represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.0%

HAS opened at $101.17 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -119.15%.

Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — traders bought roughly 53,433 HAS call options (a ~4,451% increase vs. average), signaling speculative bullish interest that can amplify short-term upside and liquidity demand.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms (Citigroup, Wolfe Research, DA Davidson and others) raised price targets and ratings in mid‑February, supporting near-term analyst-driven buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — large funds (including Norges Bank and increases from Bank of America, AQR, Amundi) have added or expanded stakes, indicating conviction from institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: New licensed product reveals (collector demand) — fresh Marvel Legends and Star Wars figure announcements support ongoing collectible and retail sales. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Limited Peppa Pig product drop — niche, limited-distribution toy release; unlikely to move broad revenue materially. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Brand/PR events (Transformers 40th anniversary "The Apology Tour") — supports long-term brand health but unclear near-term sales impact. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears anomalous (zero reported) — likely a data/reporting quirk, not meaningful market pressure today.

Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling by CEO — Christian P. Cocks sold ~181,581 shares (~$18.9M at ~$$103.86), cutting his stake ~42%; large CEO sales often spook investors about insider conviction. SEC filing: Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Additional insider exits — other executives (including Timothy J. Kilpin's sale of 7,773 shares) and reporting of top execs cashing out millions raise concerns about insider alignment. Kilpin SEC filing: Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Reported guide-down for Magic: The Gathering crossovers — Hasbro reportedly trimmed sales expectations for upcoming MTG crossover sets to single-digit revenue growth, hurting near-term growth and margin expectations for a high‑margin franchise. Read More.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price target on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

