HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VTHR opened at $303.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $308.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day moving average of $296.42.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.893 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

