KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of KANZHUN worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KANZHUN by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 459.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.37 on Thursday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

