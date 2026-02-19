Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,182 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,748. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

