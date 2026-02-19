Tonit Calaway Sells 16,000 Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tonit Calaway sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,041,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 240,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,635,535.08. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BWA stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and research support: independent research outlets (Zacks) are publishing bullish takes that label BWA a top long‑term growth/value idea, which can attract buy‑and‑hold and value investors. Read More.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

