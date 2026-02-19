iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $482,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,759,000 after buying an additional 427,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,105,000 after buying an additional 616,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,426,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,370,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,509,000 after acquiring an additional 86,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $376.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.74 and a 200-day moving average of $368.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.