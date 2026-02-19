Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,678 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.3%

JBL opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,800. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

