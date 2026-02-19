Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,892 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47.
JPM stock opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan plans to open more than 160 new Chase branches across the U.S. in 2026 — a deliberate push to grow deposits and deepen customer relationships that supports core retail deposits, card originations and cross-sell revenue. JPMorgan Chase plans to open over 160 new branches
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts warn rising AI costs may force smaller banks into mergers — a trend that favors large, well-capitalized banks like JPM by concentrating market share and reducing competitive pressure. JPMorgan Chase Analysts Predict AI Costs Could Trigger Bank Mergers
- Positive Sentiment: Loan growth helps the top line — Q4 loans reached roughly $1.49T, led by wholesale and card balances; pipeline items (e.g., Apple Card-type partnerships) could add material balances and fee income. JPMorgan’s Q4 Loan Trajectory: Where Did Expansion Show Up?
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term technical setup: some technicians see a reversal from the downtrend with support carved around $297, which can attract short-term momentum buyers. Stock Of The Day: Has The JPMorgan Reversal Started?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis piece notes divergence between JPM’s common shares and preferreds in 2026 — mostly a market-structure/relative-value story that doesn’t change JPM’s fundamentals immediately. JPMorgan Chase: Common And Preferred Shares Diverge In 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership move: JPM named Catherine O’Donnell head of North America Leveraged Finance — routine senior hire for the investment bank that should be neutral-to-modestly positive for deal execution. JPMorgan names Catherine O’Donnell head of North America Leveraged Finance
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Jeremy Barnum sold ~2,892 shares (~$886k) on Feb. 17 — filings like this can create short-term caution among some investors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,892 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold ~3,404 shares on Feb. 17 — another near-term negative sentiment datapoint even though insiders retain large holdings. SEC filing: Stacey Friedman sale
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
