Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,892 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47.

JPM stock opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

