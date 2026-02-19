Stacey Friedman Sells 3,404 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20.

NYSE JPM opened at $309.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. The stock has a market cap of $833.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

