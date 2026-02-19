Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.80% of PulteGroup worth $3,037,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4%

PHM stock opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 144,779 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,616 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

