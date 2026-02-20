3,575 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore raised their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,482.07. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total value of $11,610,459.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,171.40. The trade was a 60.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

