Elefante Mark B Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Elefante Mark B raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Elefante Mark B’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $262.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

