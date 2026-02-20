D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $935,000 in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,757,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $442.44 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

