Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Crocs worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 159.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,080.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Down 1.7%

CROX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Crocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Crocs to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and published multiple bullish style-score pieces (momentum and value themes), signaling growing optimism from a major retail research provider; this can support demand from momentum/value investors. What Makes Crocs (CROX) a New Buy Stock

Zacks upgraded Crocs to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and published multiple bullish style-score pieces (momentum and value themes), signaling growing optimism from a major retail research provider; this can support demand from momentum/value investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS and revenue beat and management provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (12.88–13.35) and Q1 guidance, but revenue was down ~3.3% YoY and net margin remains negative — a mixed fundamental picture that supports both bullish and cautious views. (Company results summary from recent earnings release.)

Q4 results showed an EPS and revenue beat and management provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (12.88–13.35) and Q1 guidance, but revenue was down ~3.3% YoY and net margin remains negative — a mixed fundamental picture that supports both bullish and cautious views. (Company results summary from recent earnings release.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage includes Q4 analyst‑call preview pieces that may prolong attention around guidance details and execution questions ahead of follow-up commentary. Crocs’s Q4 Earnings Call: Our Top 5 Analyst Questions

Analyst and media coverage includes Q4 analyst‑call preview pieces that may prolong attention around guidance details and execution questions ahead of follow-up commentary. Negative Sentiment: Williams Trading downgraded CROX from Hold to Sell and set a $84 price target (implying notable downside from recent levels), a catalyst that can pressure the stock by influencing other traders and algorithmic flows. Williams Trading downgrades Crocs

Williams Trading downgraded CROX from Hold to Sell and set a $84 price target (implying notable downside from recent levels), a catalyst that can pressure the stock by influencing other traders and algorithmic flows. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a cautionary piece highlighting reasons to be wary of Crocs right now and referenced a rating downgrade view — negative editorial takes like this can amplify selling from cautious retail and income-focused investors. The Main Reasons To Be Cautious With Crocs Right Now

Seeking Alpha published a cautionary piece highlighting reasons to be wary of Crocs right now and referenced a rating downgrade view — negative editorial takes like this can amplify selling from cautious retail and income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: a director sold 5,000 shares (reported Feb. 18), which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if the size is modest. Major Insider Move at Crocs

Insider activity: a director sold 5,000 shares (reported Feb. 18), which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if the size is modest. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for February appears anomalous (zero/NaN entries and 0.0 days-to-cover), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful short squeeze or covering event; investors should watch for corrected filings.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

