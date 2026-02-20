Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $356,351.48 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Batteh sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.03, for a total value of $356,351.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,849.32. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saia stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.59. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $473.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Saia by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,676,000 after acquiring an additional 222,494 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 19,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $414.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $493.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.63.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

