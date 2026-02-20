Anshul Maheshwari Sells 21,528 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $330,885.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,582.42. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, January 2nd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,229 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $102,697.56.

On Thursday, December 18th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 18,542 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $373,621.30.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 100 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,200 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. SiBone has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $671.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiBone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in SiBone by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SiBone during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiBone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SiBone by 65.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

