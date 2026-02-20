FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO Sells $365,980.00 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total value of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,954.66. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Douglas Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, R Douglas Orr sold 1,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.98, for a total value of $182,980.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 3,500 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $612,465.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.5%

FirstCash stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FirstCash by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FirstCash by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash



FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

