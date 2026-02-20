ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) CEO Sells $442,800.00 in Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) CEO David Oneil sold 8,856 shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $442,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $812,500. This trade represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Freedom Capital raised shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 356.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 56,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corporation (NYSE: ESP) specializes in the design and production of precision wound components and power conversion solutions for demanding applications. The company’s core offerings include custom transformers, inductors, chokes and electromagnetic assemblies engineered to meet rigorous performance standards in defense, industrial, medical and renewable energy markets. By integrating advanced design tools with in-house manufacturing capabilities, Espey delivers tailored passive magnetic components that address electromagnetic compatibility, thermal management and size-weight constraints.

In addition to its wound component expertise, Espey provides a range of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters, magnetics subassemblies and custom power supplies.

