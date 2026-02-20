Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rothschild & Co Redburn Analyst Says

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 46.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.16.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $385.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.07 and a 200 day moving average of $315.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

