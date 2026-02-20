B. Riley Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,413.06. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,395.85. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 835,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,648,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,610,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,234,000 after buying an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 852,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.