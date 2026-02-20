Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.16 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.16 price target by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.08% from the stock’s current price.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of SYH stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.00 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About Skyharbour Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Skyharbour Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.