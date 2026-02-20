Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.16 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.16 price target by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SYH stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.00 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

