Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

In related news, CFO Alethia Young sold 4,334 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $28,127.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,155.69. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $70,988.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,714.16. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,029 shares of company stock worth $251,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 156.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,088,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 993,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 417,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 454.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 572,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

