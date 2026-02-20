Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.92.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock opened at $153.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. Camtek has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $170.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Camtek this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 and full‑year 2025 revenues (Q4 revenue $128.1M; 2025 revenue $496.1M) and said demand tied to AI is driving growth — a clear fundamental positive for medium‑term revenue outlook. PR Newswire: Record Results

Neutral Sentiment: Company issued Q1 revenue guidance of ~$120M (consensus cited ~116.1M) but left EPS guidance unclear in initial releases — revenue guidance may be constructive, while the lack of clear EPS guidance leaves near‑term visibility mixed. Press Release / Presentation

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript highlights emphasize AI demand and record revenue drivers — useful context for growth thesis but not an immediate earnings surprise driver. Earnings Call Transcript

Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.81 vs $0.83) despite a slight revenue beat — the EPS miss tightened investor focus on margins and near‑term profitability. Zacks: EPS Miss

Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities downgraded CAMT from Outperform to Market Perform and set a $150 price target (~slightly below recent levels), adding analyst‑driven selling pressure. The Fly: Analyst Downgrade

Negative Sentiment: Market headlines framed the print as "mixed" with a modest outlook, and several articles reported share weakness after the release — narrative and sentiment are contributing to intraday selling. MSN: Mixed Q4 Coverage

Market headlines framed the print as “mixed” with a modest outlook, and several articles reported share weakness after the release — narrative and sentiment are contributing to intraday selling. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the feed shows zeros/NaN and appears to be erroneous — no actionable signal on short interest from that entry. (No link available)

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

